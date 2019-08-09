HOLDREGE — The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office has received a $2,061 grant to reimburse deputies for their overtime during the nationwide campaign Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
Increased traffic enforcement with a zero tolerance for impaired driving violations will occur nationwide Aug. 16-Sept. 2. This grant was awarded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office. Deputies will attempt to reduce alcohol- and drug-impaired fatal crashes, using high visibility enforcement during the peak hours for drinking and driving impaired, with saturation patrol and increased traffic control with a zero tolerance for impaired driving.
Like drunk driving, drug-impaired driving is impaired driving, which means it is dangerous and illegal in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. Whether the drug is obtained legally or illegally, drug-impaired driving poses a threat to the driver, passengers and others on the road. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is working closely with local law enforcement organizations to spread the word about the dangers of drug- and alcohol-impaired driving and to remind all drivers: If you are impaired by drugs or alcohol and thinking about driving, pass your key on to a sober driver.
NHTSA’s 2013-14 National Roadside Survey of Alcohol and Drug Use by Drivers found that nearly one in four weekend drivers tested positive for at least one drug that could impair their driving skills and their ability to drive safely.