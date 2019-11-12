HOLDREGE — For Thursday’s eighth annual give2GROW, the Phelps County Community Foundation Board of Directors has increased the foundation’s contribution to the matching funds to $250,000. Out of those matching funds, each participating organization will begin give2GROW 2019 with $500 already donated to their cause.
PCCF has hosted a giving day, give2GROW, for the past seven years. During that time, nearly $4.4 million dollars has been raised to support nonprofit organizations in Phelps County. In addition to securing donations, both online and in-person, give2GROW also allows organizations an opportunity to further grow their donations through matching funds and incentive prizes. Each organization is eligible to receive a proportional share of the matching funds — the more an organization raises, the larger the share of the matching funds they will receive.
“The foundation board and staff absolutely love bringing give2GROW to our county every year and seeing the impact connecting donors with the organizations makes in our county. To be able to add additional money into the matching funds is extraordinary and happened because of the support of PCCF donors. We hope the extra boost in funds raised for all 75 of the participating organizations will provide them with the opportunity to make an even bigger impact in Phelps County,” said PCCF Executive Director Kara Faber.
In addition to the matching funds, PCCF also has added several incentive prizes. Beginning at 3 a.m. Thursday, hourly prizes of $500 will be awarded to randomly selected donors who made gifts during the hour. If a donor’s name is chosen, the organization they supported will receive the hourly prize. In total, 20 hourly prizes will be awarded in celebration of the hourly prize sponsor, AgWest Commodities’ 20th anniversary.
Additional prizes include a Rookie of the Year Award for the first-time give2GROW participant raising the most money, and a Power Up Award will be given to the organization raising the least. There will be prizes for the top three organizations with the most donors in two separate categories — organizations raising less than $5,000 and organizations raising more than $5,000. Lastly, there will be a prize for the top three returning organizations who have the largest percentage increase from 2018. Prize sponsors include: AgWest Commodities, Enbridge, Central Valley Irrigation, Cambridge Advisors, First State Bank of Holdrege, South Central Sanitation, Ryan and Jody Bauer, an anonymous donor and Clarke and Mary Kay Nelson.
To learn more about give2GROW or to make an online donation, visit www.give2growphelps.org. If you would like to make a gift in person or have additional questions, contact the Foundation at 308-995-6847 or stop by the office at 424 Garfield St. in Holdrege.
