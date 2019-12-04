HOLDREGE — The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a $1,000 grant for a statewide “Click It or Ticket” safety belt mobilization that ran Nov. 27 through Dec. 1.
The deputies had a total of 26 vehicle stops during the period. There were two arrests made, one for driving under suspension and one for a Phelps County warrant. Ten citations were issued for speeding, and two defect citations were issued. The grant was awarded to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety to reimburse the deputies’ overtime wages during the effort.
Deputies increased their traffic enforcement with zero tolerance for safety belt and child restraint violations.
There were 175 fatalities last year in Nebraska, which was a 9 percent increase from 2017. Sixty-six percent were not wearing seat belts and 75 percent of unbelted fatalities occurred at night.
