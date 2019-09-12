HOLDREGE — The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office made 75 stops during a National Drunk Driving Enforcement Crackdown.
The sheriff’s office was awarded a selective alcohol overtime grant for $2,061. The grant was awarded by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for deputy overtime hours during a National Drunk Driving Enforcement Crackdown Aug. 16 through Sept. 2.
The Phelps County deputies arrested and charged an adult with driving under the influence of alcohol. This person allegedly was involved in an accident, hitting two parked vehicles and causing property damage while driving impaired.
Three adults were arrested on warrants. Sixteen citations were issued for speeding, and four additional citations were issued for various traffic violations. A Phelps County deputy, who is a drug recognition expert, assisted another agency with an arrest of a person driving under the influence of drugs.
The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office will continue to support measures to reduce impaired driving.
