HOLDREGE — Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege recently announced it will be expanding oncology and hematology services.
Two oncologists, Dr. Nathan Green and Dr. Steven Dunder from Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center of Lincoln, will partner with the Phelps Memorial oncology team to provide outreach services in Holdrege beginning this week.
Both physicians are board-certified in medical oncology and have a wealth of experience and knowledge to enhance the continuum of care and services provided by PMHC.
“We are looking forward to this new opportunity and partnership with Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center,” said PMHC Chief Executive Officer Mark Harrel. “With this addition we will be able to provide services for additional oncology and hematology patients needing care right here in Holdrege.”
Through the partnership with SNCC, the Phelps Memorial oncology team also will provide genetic counseling, nutrition services, palliative care via telemedicine in Holdrege. In addition, SNCC will offer around-the-clock, on-call services for oncology and hematology patients.
The SNCC oncologists will join Stacey VanBoening, an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, who serves oncology and hematology patients on a day-to-day basis in the Phelps Medical Plaza.
