LINCOLN — A player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Friday drawing is holding a ticket worth $82,000.
The Nebraska Lottery confirmed that one ticket sold for Friday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $82,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Casey’s General Store No. 2068 in Lexington. Winning numbers from Friday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 03, 28, 31, 35, 38.
Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.
