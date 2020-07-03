UPDATE, 9:51 a.m. - No injuries were reported
KEARNEY - Emergency crews are at the scene of a pickup-train crash east of Kearney.
Around 9 a.m. members of the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department were called to the Union Pacific Railroad track at Maple Road and U.S. Highway 30. Maple Road is in between Kearney and Gibbon.
According to police radio traffic the crash happened with an eastbound train traveling on the south UP track. The pickup was off of the railway and the train had stopped.
It's unclear the status of the driver, however, no one was transported from the scene, radio traffic indicated.
The pickup is licensed in Buffalo County, according to radio traffic.