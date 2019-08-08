KEARNEY — The Pioneer Neighborhood Association and Central Elementary School are sponsoring a play date and picnic 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Park, 700 W. 21st St.
Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and a picnic meal. A check-in table will be at the shelter. All are invited to reconnect with neighbors and welcome new people to Central Elementary and the Pioneer neighborhood, said Melissa Wells, chair of the neighborhood association.
More information is available at pioneerneighborhoodkearney@gmail.com or @pioneerneighborhood on Facebook. Wells can be reached at 417-499-2690 or wellsmd@unk.edu.