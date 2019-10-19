KEARNEY — The Pioneer Neighborhood Association will have its fall community meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Alumni House, 2222 Ninth Ave.
Guests include Buffalo County Assessor Ethel Skinner. The Pioneer Neighborhood includes homes from Second to 15th avenues and Railroad Street to Highway 30.
All residents may attend. The Pioneer Neighborhood Association is a volunteer-run nonprofit group led and organized by residents of the neighborhood.
Email questions to PioneerneighborhoodKearney@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.