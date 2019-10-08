KEARNEY — The Pioneer Neighborhood Association will conduct its annual fall neighborhood cleanup 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.

Dumpsters will be available at the city of Kearney’s Public Works building at 15th Avenue and Railroad Street. Neighborhood members will be available to help unload junk.

The city will not accept concrete or tires on rims.

More information is available on the Pioneer Neighborhood Association Facebook page.

