KEARNEY — The Pioneer Neighborhood Association will conduct its annual fall neighborhood cleanup 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Dumpsters will be available at the city of Kearney’s Public Works building at 15th Avenue and Railroad Street. Neighborhood members will be available to help unload junk.
The city will not accept concrete or tires on rims.
More information is available on the Pioneer Neighborhood Association Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.