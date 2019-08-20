LITCHFIELD — The one and only used cars salesman in Hazard, Nebraska, by day, trades in his wheels for real horse power in his leisure time.
Joe Sekutera, owner of Joe’s Motors in Hazard, competes in Cowboy Mounted Shooting where he shoots balloon targets with his pistol, shotgun and rifle on horseback. He also is the vice president of the Nebraska Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association.
Sekutera, 59, said he caught the bug for the competition in 2010.
“Well, I met a gentleman in Grand Island that was doing it, and I always thought I would like to try it,” Joe explained how he got involved with the sport. “And when I met him through a business deal, he told me to bring my horse down on a Saturday ... and I’ve been hooked ever since.”
He and his wife April travel the country for competitions. Joe competes for the fastest time and accuracy of shooting the 10 balloons on each course.
He shoots cartridges filled with black powder. The shots’ embers pop the balloons.
April works in the office where she keeps time and works on the computer.
Joe has competed in all levels in the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association. Beginners start at Level 1. After earning a number of qualified wins, the rider moves up in the competition until they reach a level six. Joe currently competes in the Level 6 Senior Men’s Division.
He and April also have hosted a CMSA competition, Pistols on the High Plains, on their rural Litchfield farm. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday they hosted about 90 cowboys, cowgirls and their families for about the seventh year of their competition. Some Pistols on the High Plains competitors are ranked as the best in the nation.
Friend and volunteer at the Sekutera farm, Butch Stockpole of Omaha, said Cecil Berry of Wheeler, Texas, is the lead point getter in the nation. He competed in Level 6 at Pistols on the High Plains. And so did De and Biven Chapman, mother and daughter from Larkspur, Colo., who are following Berry’s lead.
Sekutera is a fierce competitor in his own right. He ranked second in the nation last year in the Level 5 Senior Men’s Division.
“By the end of last year I was battling between first and second in my class,” Joe said. “I missed a couple of balloons, to be honest with you, and the other gentleman beat me out.”
Sekutera does well in the competitions, although he doesn’t have time to practice.
“You know, I’ve ridden horses my whole life. As far as an actual practice, very rarely, and we have a nice facility at our place, but I very rarely take the time to practice,” he said.
The same goes for shooting guns.
“Well, I’ve been around guns my whole life I guess as far as that goes. You have to kind of learn to handle your gun properly. I guess, so you don’t shoot your horse,” he said.
Certain horses also tend to react better than others to the cowboy mounted shooting sport.
“Well, horses are like people. They all have different personalities. I’ve had horses that wouldn’t take to it for nothing, even after 45 days of working with them,” Sekutera said, “and then the next horse ... wasn’t bothered at all by it.”
Other cowboys and cowgirls come from states such as Oklahoma, Colorado, South Dakota, North Dakota, Illinois, Texas, Oklahoma, Minnesota and Iowa for Pistols on the High Plains. They were welcomed Friday in the rain. April and Joe showed their guests Nebraska hospitality by helping them maneuver their pickups and horse trailers on their hilly and muddy property roads. They provided several electrical outlets for the campers.
As the weather dried, Joe leveled his arena with his tractor. He continually worked the dirt during the weekend to ensure the safety of the horses.
He and volunteers set balloons at least 30 feet away from the arena fences. Boy Scouts from York replaced the balloons throughout the competition.
According to CMSA, embers can shoot up to 15 feet. Stockpole said the wind can carry the embers up to 30 feet.
“So if somebody shoots that, the chances of them getting hit by an ember are slim to none,” Joe said.
Throughout the competition men and women dressed in Western wear and mid-1800s period fashions. Women’s skirts and men’s hats often flew in the air as they quickly rode around barrels, shot one round of five balloons with one pistol and another round of balloons with another gun.
If a rider misses a turn around a barrel, knocks over a barrel and/or doesn’t break a balloon, more time is added to their run.
During the shotgun and rifle competitions, riders shoot the first five targets with their pistols, holster their pistols, then draw their rifles or shotguns. While shooting the long guns, most riders release both hands from the reins as they race down the course shooting the balloons.
April said she loves watching the athleticism of the horses and riders in the competition.
“The twists, the turns, there’s so many things going on within the short period of time within a few seconds. It’s just incredible how these horses and riders are together,” she said.
The Sekuteras ended their Saturday with a potluck and opened a large grill for people to cook their own steaks. They offered cowboy church the following day.
April wasn’t sure why so many people would camp in the “middle of nowhere” for a weekend competition. She thought maybe it was the extra points the competiors could earn toward their national standing. If shooters are highly ranked, they are invited to compete in the world competition in Amarillo, Texas.
Stockpole said people are drawn to Pistols on the High Plains because of April and Joe’s hospitality.
Sam Finch of DeKalb, Ill., said he liked the sense of community in the secluded area.
A friend said, ‘Hey, there’s this shootout in the middle of Nebraska. You can’t even leave. It’s all really cool,’” Finch said.
But Finch said he especially loved the beautiful views of rolling cornfields and pasture.
“I own a funeral home, so it kind of helps rejuvenate my mind,” he said.
Joe and April enjoy hosting their guests, people who have become good friends of theirs the past nine years.
“I met numerous wonderful people in my travels across the country. There’s a lot of good people in this sport. The fellowship is very good and everyone is very accommodating,” Joe said. “If you had a rider that has trouble, everyone’s willing to help. There’s people that are willing to loan their horse, there’s people that would loan their guns. It’s just a very unique shooting family.”
