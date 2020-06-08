FRANKLIN — The region’s earliest county fair will go ahead mostly as planned July 9-12 in Franklin.
The Franklin County Ag Society (Fair) Board decided Sunday to have live competitions for 4-H livestock and static entires, but no open class shows, fair manager Melissa Haack of Upland told the Hub this morning.
Also, there will be nightly entertainment events in front of the outdoor grandstand.
Haack said the plan depends on approval by the Two Rivers Public Health Department based in Holdrege, Haack said.
“Everything is outside,” she added, including the livestock show ring.
Entertainment plans include barrel racing at 6 p.m. July 9 and a ranch rodeo at 6 p.m. July 10. Haack said competitors may sign up through the fair board’s email at frcoagso@gmail.com.
There also will be a demo derby at 7 p.m. July 11.
Haack said that at all three evening events, the 25 percent of capacity rule will be followed.
The current status of fairs in other Hub Territory counties includes:
Buffalo — Virtual competitions are being planned for 4-H projects, but the rest of the July 22-28 fair is canceled. The next fair board meeting is Tuesday.
Custer — Plans are for all events to proceed as planned for July 24-31. The next fair board meeting is Thursday.
Dawson — All public events have been canceled for the July 15-19 fair, but live 4-H and FFA competitions without public involvement still are planned on the fairgrounds.
Gosper — The 4-H events, entertainment and rodeo still are planned for the July 23-25 fair, but the hometown carnival will not be operated this year.
Harlan — The next fair board meeting is June 18 and fair dates are Aug. 1-6.
Kearney — With the last fair in the region, Aug. 7-10, officials plan to wait until early July to decide if any current plans will be changed.
Phelps — Animal and static exhibits for 4-H and FFA exhibitors will be held on the fairgrounds, but there will be no entertainment-related events for the July 26-30 fair.
Sherman — There will be animal and static exhibits for 4-H and FFA exhibitor at the July 24-29 fair, but decisions about the demolition derby and bull riding will be made at the July 1 fair board meeting.