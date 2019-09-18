KEARNEY — Tickets for flights from Kearney to Chicago O’Hare International Airport will available Tuesday, Sept. 24 at united.com, according to a city of Kearney announcement.
SkyWest Airlines, flying as United Express, plans to launch daily flights from Kearney Regional Airport to O’Hare on Dec. 4.
Chicago flights will depart Kearney at 2 p.m and arrive at O’Hare at 4:05 p.m. Flights will depart O’Hare at 11:25 a.m. and arrive in Kearney at 1:30 p.m.
The flights to Chicago O’Hare International Airport will be in addition to the two daily round-trip flights already being flown by United Express from Kearney to Denver International Airport. The standard fare for Kearney to Denver is $163.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.