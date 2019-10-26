KEARNEY — The sign went up Friday.
Planet Fitness soon will be occupying the south end of the former Herberger’s building at Hilltop Mall, 5011 Second Ave.
Workers with Love Signs of Grand Island had finished affixing the Planet Fitness sign by 2 p.m.
Weights and exercise machines soon will fill the space.
A Planet Fitness spokesperson, Jennifer Alley from Fremont, told the Hub in September that the company is selling memberships on its website and that an early November opening is anticipated, if construction goes as planned.
Currently, contractors are clearing the remnants of the Herberger’s building and preparing spaces for Planet Fitness and Kohl’s Department Store.
Building permits filed with the city of Kearney show that an estimated $5 million will be spent on demolition and remodeling.
The space has stood vacant since Herberger’s closed in August 2018.
The Herberger’s shutdown came after its parent company, Bon-Ton Inc., was sold to a liquidation firm in April 2018. Bon-Ton filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier that year, according to an August 2018 Hub article.
