KEARNEY — A woman was treated for a minor injury and smoke inhalation after a stove fire Monday evening in Kearney.
Susan Treffer of Kearney had turned on the oven to cook a pizza around 6 p.m., but forgot about plastic kitchenware stored inside, said a news release from the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department. The plastic ignited, and flames spread out of the oven door to overhead cabinets and the ceiling, causing heavy fire damage to the kitchen.
There also was heavy smoke damage throughout the house, the release indicated.
Firefighters had the fire under control within eight minutes of arriving on scene. Treffer was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where she was treated and later released.
The house is uninhabitable, the release said.
Treffer, another adult, a child and three pets were home at the time of the fire, but escaped serious injury.
Firefighters estimated damage to the house, owned by Bob Nordhues of Kearney, at $40,000 and $15,000 damage to its contents. The house had working smoke detectors, the release indicated.
The Red Cross responded to the scene to provide services to Treffer’s family.
Fire Chief Jim Tacha said this isn’t the first time firefighters have responded to a kitchen fire for plastics stored in the oven. He reminded the public to not store any plastics inside their ovens.
