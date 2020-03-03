HOLDREGE — Abundant water supplies in reservoirs and above-average snowpacks in the Rocky Mountains have Central Nebraska Public Power District officials in spring watch mode.
“We’re watching things very closely upstream,” Hydraulic Projects Operations Manager Cory Steinke told the CNPPID board Monday in Holdrege.
He reported that Lake McConaughy is at 86.7 percent of capacity. Inflows of approximately 1,500 cubic feet per second compare to reservoir releases of 1,700 cfs.
Other North Platte Basin reservoirs upstream of the lake also are entering spring snowmelt runoff season with high water levels.
For its two largest Wyoming reservoirs, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation shows Seminoe at 78 percent full and Pathfinder at 83.2 percent.
In a presentation for the Central Water Users annual meeting Monday, CNPPID civil engineer Tyler Thulin included maps showing above-average snowpacks. The South Platte Basin average is 129 percent and North Platte Basin measurements range from 118 percent to 143 percent.
Steinke said Lake McConaughy will start going up slowly by late April. He added that “good snowpack and really good carryover upstream” mean uncertainty about overall water conditions this spring.
CNPPID managers have had a lot of recent experience in managing high water levels. “We’ve been running everything we can (out of the lake) for a long time, about two years,” Steinke said, for irrigation, hydropower production and other purposes.
In another water supply-related update at Monday’s board meeting, CNPPID Irrigation Operations Manager Dave Ford said, “We’re six weeks from starting water down the (irrigation) canals.”
Irrigation preparations are moving ahead, Ford said, although there is a delay by RJH Consultants of Englewood, Colo., in completing a study of an Elwood Reservoir seepage issue near the pump station.
CNPPID General Manager Devin Brundage told the Hub the problem may be the result of changes in reservoir operations. “We’ve never operated Elwood Reservoir like this,” he said about diverting high surface water flows, when available, into the reservoir to hold for groundwater recharge.
“It stays fuller longer,” Brundage said, whereas past operations involved filling Elwood Reservoir for irrigation season and then drawing it down.
He said that now is the time to consider whether a toe drain is needed because work already is being done around the pump station. Brundage added that it may be decided that nothing needs to be done.
In other business Monday, the board approved:
- The 2020 Johnson Lake Development Inc. services agreement for $55,831.
- Terminating the lease for the current JLDI grass and tree dump site, and using an area along the west side of the E65 Canal near the sanitary improvement district office this year while long-term site options are considered.
- A bid for up to $37,500 for summer mowing of common areas at Johnson Lake.
- A final $62,019.68 payment and contract closure with Allen Blasting & Coating Inc. of Wever, Iowa, for J-2 Hydro penstock and surge tank painting.