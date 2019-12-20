KEARNEY — A 13-year Platte River Recovery Implementation Program extension was approved this week by the U.S. House and Senate as part of a $1.4 trillion fiscal year 2020 appropriations bill.
Program headquarters are in Kearney. PRRIP Executive Director Jason Farnsworth told the Hub he hoped President Trump would sign the legislation today, but as of midmorning, that had not been confirmed.
Farnsworth said the PRRIP part of the legislation authorizes the federal Bureau of Reclamation to participate in a program extension and commit $78 million from its budget during the next 13 years.
The first 13-year increment was set to expire Dec. 31. The extension will run through 2032.
The innovative program involves the U.S. Department of Interior, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming and many other stakeholders, including irrigators and environmental organizations, in a basinwide effort to meet water and land habitat needs of four species listed as threatened or endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act.
The species are whooping cranes, interior least terns and piping plovers in Nebraska’s Central Platte River and pallid sturgeon in the Lower Platte.
Without the program, projects with federal licenses, permits and/or funding, including Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Nebraska Public Power District, would be required to have individual ESA compliance plans.
On June 6, the three governors sent a letter of support for the program extension to leaders of Senate and House committees reviewing extension bills introduced by Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso and Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon described the Platte Program as “a marquee example of a proactive, collaborative approach to providing benefits for endangered species and their habitats while allowing for the beneficial use of our states’ waters.”
Another part of the extension process is a cooperative agreement signed by the governors and U.S. Interior Department secretary. Farnsworth said it has been signed by the governors and Secretary David Bernhardt was expected to sign “any time now.”
“The signatories and other program supporters have been working very hard in the halls of Congress to get this passed,” Farnsworth said. “It’s a weight off their shoulders.”
Among those involved in making the case was Rich Walters of Kearney, director of conservation for The Nature Conservancy in Nebraska, who testified at a House committee hearing a few months ago.
Farnsworth said House committee members wanted to hear from someone involved from the conservation part of the program “to make sure, from a conservation and environmental aspect, the program was working.”
He added that the Senate committee involved also sought additional information, but from a Bureau of Reclamation representative.
PRRIP officials have said throughout the process that a focus for the extension years will be to complete a first-phase goal to reduce shortages in annual Platte River target flows for key habitat areas by an average of 130,000-150,000 acre-feet.
Farnsworth and Central Platte Natural Resources District Biologist Mark Czaplewski, a member of the program’s Governance Committee, told the Hub Thursday a first task during the extension time will be to use information gathered the past 13 years to determine if the original target flow numbers set by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are necessary to meet target species goals.
Farnsworth said the immediate need is to get to 120,000 a-f of depletion reductions so work can move forward to determine if the additional 10,000 a-f to get to the low end of the original targets are needed.
Getting to120,000 a-f would provide the necessary water supply “so we can answer some of our science questions,” he added.
At the September Governance Committee meeting in Kearney, Farnsworth reported a current number of 114,120 a-f and said four projects then under construction or being designed could save another 20,000 a-f.
Czaplewski said Thursday at the CPNRD board meeting in Grand Island that determining what the water numbers should be will guide current and future habitat management.
“That revision process may take years, maybe the entire extension,” he said. “... because it’s so important.”
Farnsworth explained that the first 13-year increment mostly involved learning more about the protected species and habitats they use. He said the extension time will focus on “how to use the water and do we need more than we have.”
