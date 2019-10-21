KEARNEY — A free hernia educational event and free screenings will be held 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 30 at Platte Valley Medical Group, 816 22nd Ave.
A hernia happens when part of an organ protrudes through an opening in the muscle wall. Left untreated, hernias may cause unnecessary pain and/or lead to further health problems.
This event will cover the signs and symptoms of hernias, the importance of early detection and the treatment options available at Kearney Regional Medical Center, including robotic surgery.
Physicians will answer questions about surgical and non-surgical options for hernia repair and showcase KRMC’s new DaVinci Xi surgical system.
Free hernia screenings will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call 308-865-2263 or visit www.kearneyregional.com/event/hernia-screenings.
