KEARNEY — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new Respiratory Clinic has opened at the Platte Valley Medical Group.
It is located on the north side of the building, in a separate space and with separate doors from the medical center. It allows physicians to deal with possible COVID-19 patients in a separate area so other patients do not risk being exposed.
Since it opened April 8, the clinic has seen more than 94 patients. Platte Valley, 804 22nd Ave., has tested more than 200 patients for COVID-19 since March 1.
Patients who want to be tested for COVID-19 are asked to call first. When they arrive at the Respiratory Clinic, they park in a designated parking area and remain in their cars. A nurse meets them and escorts them into the clinic.
The clinic was the idea of the hospital’s COVID-19 task force, according to PVMG administrator Tom McLeod.
He said nearly all of the PVMG’s 43 physicians also are enrolled in Virtual Visits, which allow patients to meet with their physicians online when dealing with many common ailments. However, Virtual Visits are not a fit for every patient, especially those with chronic conditions who need regular, in-person follow-ups, McLeod said.
For the past six weeks, Platte Valley has been caring for these current patients, while also screening, diagnosing and treating COVID-19 patients in coordination with the Kearney Regional Medical Center, which is attached to Platte Valley.
The new Respiratory Clinic eliminates that risk of exposure.
Dr. Scott Smith, who practices internal medicine at Platte Valley, said, “Ensuring regular visits for our chronically ill patients is extremely important to make sure they stay healthy and out of the hospital.”
McLeod said he is impressed by how his staff is responding to the changes and challenges prompted by COVID-19.
“I think we take for granted that our medical professionals routinely perform at an extremely high level. Caring for our patients during a pandemic is no different,” he said.
“Our entire team is going above and beyond to make sure our patients are safe and able to maintain their level of health during these ever-changing times,” he added.