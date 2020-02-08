HOLDREGE — While Nebraska Department of Natural Resources Director Jeff Fassett focused on the Republican River Basin during much of his South Central Water Conference presentation Thursday, he also gave updates on water issues in other basins.
Platte Program
A 13-year extension of the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program, involving Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado and the U.S. Department of Interior, was approved by Congress in December.
“It gives us a regulatory certainty,” Fassett said, about Endangered Species Act compliance for entities with federal permits, leases or funding. That includes Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Nebraska Public Power District.
Integrated Water Management Plans
IMPs like ones developed by DNR and natural resources districts for the Upper Platte Basin upstream of Grand Island and for the entire Republican Basin are designed to address water use in areas designated as fully appropriated or overappropriated.
“There are no quick fixes for these kinds of issues,” Fassett said, adding that they also are valuable for taking a serious look at drought. “What kinds of activities, projects and programs can be put in place to address those times.”
New technologies
DNR, which regulates surface water in Nebraska, is developing a technology-based decision support system to better manage and assess information gathered from weather stations, stream gauges, canal measuring equipment and other sources.
Fassett said automating the data will help officials make better and more timely decisions on issues such as when to use excess surface water for groundwater recharge so that it’s most beneficial to a basin.
Watching upstream
DNR officials are asking the Legislature for additional funds to study South Platte Basin effects from ongoing Front Range growth in Colorado.
Fassett said there are many proposals for new developments that will require water. That makes constantly “looking upstream” an important job for Nebraska’s DNR director.
The issue is where the water will come from — the Platte Basin, the west side of the Rocky Mountains or purchasing and retiring irrigation water rights.
Eastern Nebraska growth
Fassett said Lincoln and Omaha officials are studying how to connect their two water systems.
“They’re going to where the water is and that’s the Missouri (River),” he said.