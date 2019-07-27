PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Lions Club recently purchased and installed outdoor musical instruments near the playground at Pleasanton Public Schools.
According to a Pleasanton Lions Club press release, the playground equipment is intended to encourage elementary students to pursue music.
The instruments have been placed in a manner that allows wheelchairs to roll up to them as well.
The Lions Club continues to accept donations from the community to assist with this project, which was more than $6,000. Project donations may be sent to David Fullton, 79 Golfside Drive, Pleasanton, NE, 68866.
Club members involved in the installation include Kenny and Brandi Riley, Brian and Tracy Metz, David and Patty Fulton, Dave Rodriguez and
Harold Brummer. Concrete mix was provided for the project by Bob Janitscheck Construction.