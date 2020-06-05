KEARNEY — Playgrounds, splash pads, and the Yanney Heritage Park fitness pad once again will be available for use in Kearney parks, beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.
These amenities will be closed daily, from 7-9 a.m., for sanitizing by park staff, according to a city of Kearney press release.
Park users are encouraged to use the facilities responsibly: Wash hands with soap and water prior to and after use, take breaks to sanitize hands, try to maintain six-foot separation between users when possible, avoid using if crowded, take trash with you, stay home if not feeling well or if exposed to someone who is sick with COVID-19, and be courteous and respectful of others.
Parent supervision is advised, according to the city. More information is available by calling the Kearney Park and Recreation Department at 308-237-4644.