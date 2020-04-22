PLEASANTON — Town & Country Bank has donated $10,000 to the Pleasanton Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department to help fund a new fire hall.
According to a PVFD press release, the contribution was the first installment of a $50,000 commitment by the bank to the volunteer department.
The donation meets the department’s “Buy a Bay” criteria in the fundraising campaign to raise $500,000 in donations to build a fire hall on donated land near the village’s water tower. Town & Country Bank joins other businesses and families who have contributed to the fire hall fund. The fund, so far, has received $288,000 in pledged, in-kind and received donations.
The department continues to accept donations. Donations may be given to any PVFD member or sent to the Kearney Area Community Foundation while referencing Pleasanton Fire.