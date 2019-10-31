PLEASANTON — Pleasanton United Methodist Church will have its annual bazaar on Sunday.
The dinner, silent auction and country store will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the church, 702 N. Sycamore St. A mushroom steak dinner will be served along with desserts and side dishes, including sauerkraut.
Admission is $8 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger.
