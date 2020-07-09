KEARNEY — Text messages have led to the arrest of a second suspect in the June 24 robbery of a Kearney pizza delivery driver.
“Let’s rob a pizza man,” Jamiee Raymond Terell Williams, 26, of Kearney allegedly wrote in a text message to Lamarcus Cooper at 8:33 a.m. June 23.
Williams is charged in Buffalo County Court with robbing a Domino’s pizza delivery driver of $64, then making a post on Snapchat wearing similar clothing to that of the robbery suspect, and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Cooper is accused of helping Williams commit the robbery and harboring him after the alleged incident. He was arrested on a Buffalo County warrant Wednesday charging him with conspiracy to commit robbery and accessory to a felony.
Court records outline the case against them:
After Williams was arrested in connection with the robbery officers seized his cellphone that showed him communicating with a person known as “Marc” in his contact list. The text had numerous statements about robbing a pizza man.
A police search for “Marc” lead them to Cooper, who lived in an apartment within 600 feet of the robbery scene.
The investigation revealed the night of the robbery that Williams was in the area of Boa Drive to see “Marc.” Following the robbery police conducted a neighborhood canvas of residents asking for information about the robbery.
A man answered Cooper’s apartment door and told police they hadn’t seen anyone matching the robbery suspect’s description.
However, police located a text message Williams is believed to have sent to someone at his employer saying he might not make it to work that night because the police keep trying to mess with him.
“... Dey (sic) sitting outside Marc hse (sic) while I’m here waiting on me to leave so Dey (sic) can (expletive) wit (sic) me so just letting u kno (sic).
“Dey (sic) just came to Marc door literally asking it it’s a black guy wit (sic) dreads Dey (sic) seen around here.”
The text message also made references to Williams asking Cooper about using his gun to commit the robbery.
Around 8:26 p.m. June 24 Kearney police were called to the area of Boa Drive No. 6 in northeast Kearney where a 32-year-old man reported being robbed as he tried to make a delivery. According to the Kearney Police Department, the customer wouldn’t open the door, and as the delivery man returned to his vehicle an unknown Black man approached him with a handgun, demanded money and took $64 in cash.
The delivery driver gave police a description of the suspect, which included the suspect being between ages 20 and 25, and 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11. At the time of the robbery the suspect was wearing a white muscle shirt, dark colored pants, a dark colored baseball cap and a dark colored bandanna on his face that he had pulled up to cover his mouth.
The suspect had long hair to the middle of his back in a dreadlocks style.
Police received information from a Kearney business that believed one of its employees by the name of Jamiee Williams had posted a Snapchat photo of himself wearing a white muscle tank top, a black bandanna on his face with a dark colored hat. Williams is described as a Black man with dreadlock style hair that extends past his shoulders.
The Snapchat caption on the photo read, “Hit dis lick right quick.”
According to court records, “Hit a lick,” is slang for robbery or to obtain money illegally.
Records say the person who placed the order identified himself as “Ja Mal,” and initially asked if the delivery driver could provide change for a $100. When a Domino’s employee said the driver couldn’t break large bills, the caller asked if the driver could break a $50, which the employee told the caller that he could.
Police traced the phone number that placed the pizza order and records indicate the number was issued to a James Williams.
The Kearney business also provided police with Jamiee Williams’ cellphone number, which matched the number that placed the pizza order to Domino’s.
Today, Williams was being held at the Buffalo County Jail on a $200,000 bond, while Cooper was waiting to appear before a judge.
