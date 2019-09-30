KEARNEY — Schoolchildren played on Kearney’s Central Elementary School playground today despite someone using a vehicle to damage a portion of the playground during the weekend.
Early Saturday morning police received a report of vandalism at the playground on the south side of the school at 300 W. 24th St. A vehicle had driven through a fenced in playground area, damaging two separate fences, playground equipment and a large picnic table. The vehicle fled the scene and as of Monday morning morning had not been located.
Later Saturday morning tire tracks could be seen in the playground mud.
Today, the damaged area was cordoned off and children were allowed to play on undamaged areas of the playground.
The Kearney Hub reached out to Kearney Public Schools officials this morning but damage estimates were unavailable.
According to the Kearney Police Department, evidence from the scene indicates the suspect vehicle to be charcoal gray, or black, a 1999-2006 Chevy Silverado, or GMC Sierra 2500-3500 HD pickup. Police believe the vehicle sustained significant damage to the front end and undercarriage, and is missing a side mirror and gas tank filler flap.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or a possible suspect is asked to contact KPD at 308-237-2104, or Buffalo County Crime Stoppers at 308-237-3424.
