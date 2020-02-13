KEARNEY — Police officers logged 70 hours of increased traffic enforcement in January and had 194 traffic contacts for a variety of violations, according to the Kearney Police Department’s report for the Priority Traffic Enforcement Area program.
The ultimate goal of these enforcement areas is to reduce the number of vehicle collisions at high traffic volume intersections and roadways throughout the city. According to a KPD press release, violations included speeding, traffic signal violations, improper turns and failure to yield — all violations that are contributing factors in vehicle crashes.
January’s Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas were:
- West 56th Street from Second to 17th avenues;
- Avenue E from 25th to 39th streets; and,
- East 16th Street from Central Avenue to Avenue H.
KPD encourages motorists to drive safely, obey speed limits and traffic control devices, avoid distraction and wear seat belts. Kearney residents with a traffic safety concern are encouraged to call KPD Lt. Jason Koetters.