COZAD — The Central Nebraska Pony Express will do its ninth annual Christmas Card Ride Dec. 14.
The public is invited to address Christmas cards to friends or family anywhere in the world.
Place the appropriate postage on the envelope and deposit the cards by 5 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Pony Express Mailbox at the Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridien Ave., in Cozad or the Gothenburg Public Library, 1104 Lake Ave.
Nebraska Division Riders will hand-cancel envelopes with the Pony Express stamp and carry them on a horseback re-ride from Cozad to Gothenburg. Riders will be available for photos before they depart at 10 a.m. from the Wilson Public Library.
Visit www.wilsonpubliclibrary.org or the Wilson Public Library’s Facebook page.
