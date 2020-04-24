COLUMBUS — Nebraska Public Power District retail customers in Elm Creek will experience an outage Sunday while crews work on power lines that serve the community.
The outage is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. and is estimated to last until noon while crews work to remove an old feeder line that connects to the Elm Creek city substation.
The old feeder line is on the same structures as a distribution line that also connects to the Elm Creek city substation and currently is delivering power to the town. In order to remove the old line safely, the power will need to be taken offline for the scheduled period.
Work will continue on the line this spring and into the summer, and a new feeder line will be installed where the old one was located, according to an NPPD press release.
“This work is being done so that NPPD can continue to provide reliable power to the city of Elm Creek,” said NPPD Distribution Superintendent Jamie Becker. “There is never a great time to take an outage, but our team will be working as safely and efficiently as possible to get the scheduled work done in a safe and timely manner.”
NPPD representatives have reached out to customers who will be affected about the planned outage. If an NPPD retail customer is unsure if they will be affected, they may call the NPPD Customer Service Center at 877-ASK-NPPD.