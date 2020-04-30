HOLDREGE — The Tri-Basin and Lower Republican natural resources districts, working with the Central Platte Rangeland Alliance, conducted a prescribed burn April 20 on more than 300 pasture acres west of Smithfield.
The location south of Highway 23 is the site for the proposed Platte Republican Diversion project.
The plan is to divert excess high Platte River flows, when available, through Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s E65 Canal and into a pipeline under the Nebraska, Kansas & Colorado Railnet tracks and Highway 23 west of Smithfield.
The water then would flow into the east branch of Turkey Creek for transport to the Republican River between Edison and Oxford.
The PRD goal is to help the two NRDs meet requirements to offset irrigation effects to the Republican River as part of Nebraska’s Republican River Compact compliance.
The goal of the prescribed burn, according to a TBNRD press release, was to reduce the number of eastern redcedar trees in the pasture and clear old grass thatch so native prairie grasses can be rejuvenated. The cedar control is important to maintain and restore a balanced ecosystem.
Fire is a natural feature of native prairie. Since people began settling the plains, wildfires have been suppressed to protect property and life. Without natural fire, some species of plants dominate and take over the land.
Prescribed fires help to restore the native grasslands by controlling native and nonnative vegetation that encroach on rangeland prairie grasses. They also help maintain the health of existing plants and add nutrients to the soil.
Executing a safe fire plan requires specialized equipment and trained people.
Also necessary to conduct a prescribed burn are proper weather conditions and a burn permit from the local fire chief.