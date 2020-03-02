KEARNEY — The Kearney Family YMCA’s ninth annual Shamrock Shuffle takes place rain or shine March 14 at the Y, 4500 Sixth Ave.
Proceeds will go to SHIELD616, an effort to provide 89 officers with the Kearney Police Department, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the University of Nebraska at Kearney Police Department with armor gear to protect against rifle threats in active shooter or crowd control situations.
The kids obstacle run, for ages 12 and under, starts 10:30 a.m. The 10K run starts at 11 a.m. The 5K run/walk begins at 11:10 a.m. All races begin and end at the YMCA parking lot.
Cost for the 5K and 10K events is $23 per person through Sunday, and $30 per person March 9-14. A T-shirt is included.
The kids obstacle run, nicknamed Officers in Training, is free. T-shirts are $10.
Register online at raceroster.com until 11:59 p.m. March 13, or at the Y on race day 9-10:50 a.m. Packets may be picked up 4:30-6 p.m. March 13 and 9 a.m. until race time on race day.
A steering committee led by Bill and Jacki Luke is working with the nonprofit SHIELD616 organization, based in Colorado Springs, to acquire the armor gear. The cost of equipping each officer is $1,500.
Officers’ standard-issue vests protect them from handguns, but not long guns or rifles. The SHIELD616 vest, a three-pound chest and back plate, is worn over an officer’s standard vest. The vest goes on in about 30 seconds. The package includes a ballistic helmet, a plate-vest carrier, the rifle-rated armor and a gunshot wound kit.
As of August, armor gear has been presented to 66 Kearney police officers and deputies in Buffalo County. SHIELD616 needs $45,000 to equip all officers by this summer. SHIELD616 has equipped 5,000 peace officers in 22 states in the last four years.
Shamrock Shuffle primary sponsors include New West Orthopedic and Sports Rehabilitation, NP Realty and Jersey’s Sports Bar & Grill.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ktownshamrockshuffle or call Laura Aden or Hallie Ganz at the YMCA at 308-237-9622.