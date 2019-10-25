GRAND ISLAND — Buyouts of houses and businesses in areas with high risks for repeated flooding may be a long-term damage mitigation option for many Nebraska communities, counties and individuals.
Katie Ringland, chief of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources Floodplain Management Section, described Thursday Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance programs that include that option at the Central Platte Natural Resources District board meeting in Grand Island.
She used Beatrice as an example of a city that has used property acquisitions to remove people and structures from high-risk areas. Acquired land is left as open space to work in its natural function within the floodplain.
Ringland said Beatrice officials developed a plan after a 1973 flood and made the first buyouts in 1977. Overall, the city has acquired more than 120 flood-prone properties and more than 95 structures at a city cost of $4.9 million.
It’s estimated that Beatrice avoided $19 million in damages from 2015 and 2019 flood events.
“It’s an absolutely voluntary program,” Ringland said about the buyouts, which means property owners decide if they want to participate.
An acquisition can involve demolition of a house or other structure or a relocation.
Typically, federal funds pay 75 percent of the cost and the local share of 25 percent comes from individuals, cities, counties, NRDs or other entities.
Ringland said there are three grants through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program, with the state being the primary applicant for each. They are:
- Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which provides funds for long-term hazard mitigation projects and is administered by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. It is available for areas under a presidential disaster declaration.
Ringland said Nebraska has approximately $50 million for the March-July 2019 disaster and competition for funds is within the state.
- Pre-Disaster Mitigation, which provides funds for hazard mitigation planning and projects. Funding is available on a annual basis.
-Flood Mitigation Assistance, which has funds to reduce or eliminate the risk of flood damage to buildings insured under the National Flood Insurance Program. The emphasis is on buyouts with federal funds paying 90 percent-100 percent for sites with severe repetitive losses.
The application period for fiscal year 2019 closes Jan. 20, 2020.
Ringland reviewed costs covered for buyouts involving structure demolition, including the fair market value of the real property, appraisals, title searches and insurance, property inspections, surveys, asbestos remediation and site restoration.
When structure relocation is involved, payments are only for the value of the land.
Also, Ringland said, grant funds will pay for hookups to existing water, sewer and other utilities, but not to extend those services to the new site or to purchase the land.
Her role now is to provide information to entities that may be sources of local matching funds. One question raised at Thursday’s CPNRD meeting concerned ownership of acquired properties.
“You are committed to clearing the space as open space and as a natural floodplain, but it doesn’t mean you can’t use it,” Ringland said, including for some public activities.
She said the Papio-Missouri NRD has made approximately 100 buyouts, with sites scattered as a few properties at a time are acquired in different areas. “It’s kind of a checkerboard now,” Ringland added, but the goal is to create larger floodplain open areas over time.
She said federal funds also may apply to a single house in a community or county.
When asked by the Hub about the eligibility of other types of rural sites, including a farmstead without a house, grain bin site or feedlot, Ringland said there are gray areas, so individuals and potential local funding sponsors need to contact FEMA and NEMA to ask questions before making grant applications.
CPNRD General Manager Lyndon Vogt said he believes the NRD’s role is see that communities within the district are aware of the programs Ringland outlined.
“That’s where the interest needs to come from and then we’re happy to work with them,” Vogt said, adding that no one has asked him about options for flooded rural sites.
If the CPNRD were to get involved as a local sponsor, Vogt said the benefit to the district probably would be in wetlands redevelopment.
Another flood-related item was on the board meeting agenda.
It was reported that Eastern Project Committee members met with property owners in and near the city of Wood River about options to address the river going out of its banks, across farmland and into town. One suggestion was to apply for cost-share funds through the CPNRD’s Riverbank Stabilization Program.
Also Thursday, staff reported that 153 certified letters were sent Friday to farm operators who hadn’t submitted crop nitrogen management compliance reports by the March 31 deadline. Other letters were sent by regular mail Tuesday to landowners who aren’t the farm operators.
Twenty-one violators since have complied.
Vogt reminded the board that the next meeting at 2 p.m. Nov. 21 is a week earlier than normal to avoid a fourth Thursday conflict with Thanksgiving.
