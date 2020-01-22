KEARNEY — The public is invited to interact with four-legged caregivers and their humans at “Wag Therapy” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 29 at the main revolving door at CHI Health Good Samaritan, 10 E. 31st St.
The furry four-legged caregivers and their humans are part of Good Sam’s Animal Assisted Therapy program.
Celebrating its 29th year, the program reduces stress and anxiety for Good Sam patients, staff and hospital visitors. AAT pets also visit nursing homes, schools, colleges, libraries and parades, bringing unconditional love, comfort and education into everything they do.
In 1980, an early study found heart attack patients who owned pets lived longer than those who didn’t. Researchers have found that petting your own dog can reduce your blood pressure.
Pets also can lessen depression and anxiety, decrease loneliness and help dementia patients recover memories of their own dogs. Interacting with animals increases the hormone oxytocin, which makes people feel happier and helps the body heal.