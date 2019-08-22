KEARNEY — Once bouncing with Bearcat basketballs and volleyballs, the old Kearney High School’s South Gym now beams with blessings and baptisms.
First Baptist Church has turned the old Kearney High School at 3610 Sixth Ave. into its new home. It is inviting the public to an open house 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Visitors will see how the South Gym has been resurrected as a 506-seat sanctuary with a stage, curtains, a sound system, padded seats and hearing loops under the carpeted floors. That large space allows the church to hold one service on Sunday mornings rather than two.
During Sunday’s open house visitors will see Saints Hall, a spacious, inviting gathering area outside the sanctuary filled with upholstered furniture, colorful pillows, a coffee bar and video screens where worship services and more will be broadcast live.
They’ll see classrooms turned into Sunday school rooms, preschool facilities, church staff offices and meeting rooms.
They’ll see an old locker room retrofitted into a spacious kitchen with gleaming stainless-steel islands.
They’ll also see a community room with photos, sweatshirts and other memorabilia from the old Kearney High School.
“It’s surreal,” Senior Pastor Sean Dougherty said. “We worked a long time and really hard to get to this point. Some church members were skeptical that moving here would be good, but now that they’ve seen how good it is, they are even more excited. Without the commitment of the congregation, this project would never be what it has turned out to be.”
The project began in late 2016 when the church suddenly aborted plans to build a new campus on West 56th Street and purchased the school from the Kearney Board of Education for $260,000. Renovations began in early 2017.
The lead architect was Jacob Sertich, an architect at Wilkins Architecture Design Planning at 2908 W. 39th St. He had looked at the crowded high school as the school board pondered its future. Separately, he also had worked on designs for First Baptist’s new campus on 56th Street.
Dougherty believes Sertich’s participation was divine intervention. “Also, this building has huge historical significance in the city. We didn’t want to see it demolished for a strip mall,” Dougherty said.
Workers removed asbestos and demolished 112,000 square feet of the structure’s 220,000 square feet, including the original 1958 section. They turned additions from 1985 and 1989 into educational and programming spaces.
Dozens of church members of all ages painted, prepared surfaces, framed and put in cabinets. “I just put out the word and people responded,” Dougherty said.
By January, the congregation moved into the new building, but they worshiped in the old wrestling room as work in the sanctuary continued. The church sold its former building at 1616 W. 39th St. to Schrock Chiropractic.
“I was expecting a horrible piece of news during construction, but that never happened,” Dougherty said. “When I think of the immensity and the scale of the project, I asked, ‘God, can this really happen? We just kept walking. We put one foot in front of the other.”
He cited the enormous effort of volunteers, the unique skills of church members and how they worked as a team to complete the massive project. “I’ve never seen a Baptist church move so quickly on a project so huge. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It has unified our congregation,” he said.
Last Sunday, the first worship service was held in the new gym-turned-sanctuary. Dougherty replayed a video first shown at the Jan. 13 dedication service. Also speaking was Jay Utterback, a building campaign co-chair who now lives in Lincoln. He is the one who urged the committee to look at the school when he heard rumors that it was for sale.
The congregation can’t wait to share its new home with the public on Sunday. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned food to replenish area food pantries nearly emptied by this year’s floods.
“This day is about more than just us,” Dougherty said. “As a church, we want to bless the community.”