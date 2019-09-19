KEARNEY — Walmart at 5411 Second Ave. invites customers to Walmart Wellness Day 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The day will include:
- Heart health information
- Free health screenings: total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and vision
- Low-cost flu shots and immunizations
- Opportunity to speak with a local pharmacist
- Wellness demos
Since its first Walmart Wellness event in 2014, Walmart has provided more than four million free screenings to people across the country.
For more information, visit www.walmart.com/walmartwellness or visit your local Walmart pharmacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.