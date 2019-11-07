KEARNEY — City of Kearney offices, Peterson Senior Activity Center, Kearney Police Department Front Desk and the Buffalo County Courthouse will be closed Monday in observance of Veterans Day.

Kearney Post Office will be closed. There will be limited package delivery.

Kearney Public Library will be closed Sunday and Monday.

Kearney Hub offices will be open. A newspaper will be published.

The Veterans Day parade will be at 11 a.m. Saturday along Central Avenue in Downtown Kearney on The Bricks.

