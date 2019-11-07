KEARNEY — City of Kearney offices, Peterson Senior Activity Center, Kearney Police Department Front Desk and the Buffalo County Courthouse will be closed Monday in observance of Veterans Day.
Kearney Post Office will be closed. There will be limited package delivery.
Kearney Public Library will be closed Sunday and Monday.
Kearney Hub offices will be open. A newspaper will be published.
The Veterans Day parade will be at 11 a.m. Saturday along Central Avenue in Downtown Kearney on The Bricks.
Amen Abood
Isaac Anderson
Garrick Antillon
Curtis Baack
John Barry
John Bates
Gerald Brandorff
Jeremy Brill
Debra Brock
Norman Cady
Joel V. Carlson
John D. Carlson
Wayne R. Carlson
Glen Carman
Gene Casper
John Covi
Merlin Cross
Ken Curren
Robert DeLaet
James E. (Jed) Dimon
Frank Dineen.
Albert (Shorty) Dobberstein
Cole Dobberstein
Glen Dobberstein
Jack Dobberstein
James Dobberstein
Wayne Dobberstein
Robert Edson
Vernon Erikson
Lee Freeman
Robert Gillming
Rex Hand
Shawn Hatcher
Monte Headlee
Thomas Heaston
Joe Hehner
Chester Hinton
Robert Hobbs
Denny Houska
Wayne Karschner
David Klone
Jeff Kotschwar
Kris Krueger
Monte Krueger
Rick Lear
Jay Lumbard
Jim Lutz
Dale and Benjamin McCammon
Charles Messbarger
Raymond Meyer
Clyde Mickelsen
Harry Mitchell
Corey Muller
Danelle Nelson
Ken Nickerson
Eldon E. Peck
Wesley Peterson
Paul Pocock
Larry Poland
Alex Quintana
Earl Rademacher
Edwin Raney
Jim Rikli
Ramey Rivera Sr.
Ramey Rivera Jr
Ramon Rivera
J Robert Rizer
Shizuo Sakurada
Allan Schmidt
Scot Sheldon
Kimi Sheldon-Shank
Kirk Smith
Clayton Stoppkotte
Michael Streeter
Ronald Sutton
Donald Theis
Jerrel Theis
Richard Theis
Ronald Theis
Bruce Thomsen
Frank E. Vacha
Roger Vance
Jeffrey Ward
Kenneth Wenburg
Lonnie Wilson
