Undoubtedly, you will notice updates and changes to KearneyHub.com. Today, we launch a redesigned website to better serve you.
We have grouped “like items” so they are easy to find. Also, we are trying to improve the audience experience by packaging stories and photos under sections of interest such as The Latest, Top Stories and Trending Now.
You still will find our standard categories for specific news with Local News, Crime, Opinion, Special Sections, Lifestyles, Entertainment, State & Regional, National and Trending Topics.
A major improvement is delivered with the Kearney Hub’s photo and video offerings. This portion of the website has been beefed up to highlight the best of the visual storytelling we offer.
We have not forgotten our area businesses and their advertisements, which are featured from top to bottom at KearneyHub.com. Score Your Deal, contests and local offers are easily found.
We are working hard to build our online audience with great community journalism and offers found across south-central Nebraska.
Enjoy the new look!
Kearney Hub Publisher Shon Barenklau