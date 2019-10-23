KEARNEY – The College of Arts and Sciences Outreach Committee is hosting a pumpkin carving party to raise money for a memorial fund and memorial tree for UNK students.
The cost to participate is $15, which includes a pumpkin, carving tools and snacks. Prizes will be awarded to those participating, including UNK Theatre tickets, Loper swag and shirts, and food from Raising Cane’s.
The event is 5-7 p.m. Friday (Oct. 25) at the UNK Alumni House, 2222 Ninth Ave. It is open to UNK students, faculty and staff and the public.
For more information, contact Krista Fritson at 308-440-9303 or fritsonkk@unk.edu.
