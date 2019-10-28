KEARNEY — Bathing beauties. Owls. Oscar the Grouch. The genie from “Aladdin.”
Those characters and more were carved by CHI Health Good Samaritan employees in their fourth annual pumpkin decorating contest.
Each hospital department was invited to participate. They showed off their gourd-eous handiwork at the annual staff Halloween party in the hospital dining room Thursday as part of the hospital’s monthly Thank You Thursday events.
The staff voted for their favorites by putting donations into a cup beside each entry. The pumpkin that raised the most money was the winner.
First place went to the Sesame Street scene crafted by Environmental Services. It brought in $69.18. It featured Oscar the grouch peeking out of a garbage can and Cookie Monster feasting on (what else?) cookies.
Second place went to the Cancer Center. Its owl, made from a fat white mum with smaller mum eyes, was perched atop a pumpkin and pulled in $58.81.
Third place went to a blue pumpkin grinning mischievously. He was the genie from “Aladdin.” Done by Patient Access, it earned $51.99.
In total, the effort raised $714.44 for the Good Samaritan Fund, which helps hospital workers and patients in need. The decorated pumpkins were donated to the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home.
