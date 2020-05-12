KEARNEY — Qdoba Mexican Eats is closed for remodeling, but its owner anticipates the popular restaurant will be back in business by May 20.
“We want when the customers come back to have it new for them,” said owner Reed Miller.
Signage has been removed and the restaurant’s parking lot at 2414 Second Ave. in central Kearney is filled with dumpsters and cargo boxes.
The remodeling is extensive, Miller said. The project includes the Qdoba franchise’s fresh new signage and corporate colors — bright blue, deep blue and orange — along with roofing, electrical upgrades and new tile and stainless steel in the kitchen.
Miller’s daughter, Lindsey Miller Connot, an environmental engineer at Miller’s engineering firm, is in charge of the project.
“We’re excited about it. We think it will be very pleasing aesthetically,” Lindsey said. “It’s a complete upgrade of the store. It’s a very updated, more modern look.”
Qdoba has operated at its current location since 2009. Formerly, the building housed a Hardees restaurant.
Qdoba serves a menu with flavors of Mexico, Latin America and other regions and features freshly prepared dishes with hand-cut and prepared vegetables and toppings.
The Millers said it is a good time to tackle the remodeling while coronavirus guidelines limit how restaurants serve customers.
Lindsey said employees at the restaurant are excited about the changes. “Our staff has really worked hard on this. We’re proud and thankful.”