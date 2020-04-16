RAVENNA — Though The R-Bar & Grill in Ravenna is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, owner Nathan Eckhout and his friend Shane Starkey of Ravenna have found a way to still serve the community.
They are planning to hand out pulled pork sandwiches and the choice of two sides — pasta salad, baked beans or coleslaw — between 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday.
The meal is free, but the men wrote on The R-Bar & Grill Facebook page that if people feel inclined to donate, all proceeds will go to the Ravenna food pantry.
Starkey said the “COVID-19 Relief Meal” is a way they could best help the community and “to just give people a break” at this time.
“People are stuck at home cooking meals every day. There’s people that I know that lost their jobs and have nothing really to fall back on,” he said.
So far, Starkey said they have received 90 reservations for the meals, but they have enough food to feed at least 500 people.
Eckhout smoked 200 pounds of pork and Starkey has prepared 40 pounds of rotini to be mixed with red wine vinegar, olive oil, black olives, sweet pepper, tomato, onion and pepperoni.
The meals are available for both lunch and dinner.
“If they want to come in for lunch and they want to come back in for dinner, there shouldn’t be a problem with that,” Starkey said.
The R-Bar requests RSVPs be texted to Starkey at 308-627-8795.
People living within the Ravenna city limits may ask that their order be delivered; otherwise, customers may pick up their order curbside in front of the bar at 207 Grand Ave.
Starkey thanked Ravenna Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gena McPherson for helping to organize and publicize the event.
“If it wasn’t for Gena spreading the word, I don’t think it would really be possible,” he said.
