RAVENNA — The R-Bar & Grill in Ravenna again will serve COVID-19 relief meals Saturday.
Owner Nathan Eckhout and friend Shane Starkey will make and serve chili cheese dogs, coleslaw and chips, according to a message to the Kearney Hub from Starkey.
They plan to serve 1,000 meals between 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. from the bar at 207 Grand Ave. in Ravenna. People may pick up orders at curbside.
The meals are free, but if individuals choose to make donations, their donations will be given to the Ravenna Food Pantry. Starkey said the food pantry also will set up at the bar 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
Eckhout and Starkey had served free pulled pork sandwiches with sides on April 17. Starkey said they served 513 free meals and donated $3,244 to the food pantry after the first COVID-19 Relief Meal Day.