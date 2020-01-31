KEARNEY – Cultural activist and singer Aisha Fukushima is the featured presenter at a University of Nebraska at Kearney event celebrating Black History Month.
A multilingual, multiracial African American Japanese woman, Fukushima combines live musical performance and lecture to address themes such as global citizenship, empowerment, feminism and racial equality. Fukushima founded RAPtivism, a hip-hop project highlighting the ways culture can enhance universal efforts for freedom and justice, and she’s presented and performed at venues across the world, including Stanford University, Yale Law School, Duke University, Osaka University, the National Conference on Race and Ethnicity and People of Color in Independent Schools conferences.
RAPtivism has been featured in O, The Oprah Magazine, TEDx, Hype Magazine, The Seattle Times and other publications.
The UNK event, sponsored by the Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Fine Arts Recital Hall. It is free and open to the public.