GRAND ISLAND — Another anomaly linked to historic 2019 flooding and overall higher-than-normal precipitation in central Nebraska was revealed at Thursday’s Central Platte Natural Resources Board meeting.
Nearly 60 percent of wells within the NRD’s groundwater monitoring network that were measured in the spring and fall showed groundwater level increases.
Some levels were record highs for spring or fall since measurements began, said Central Platte GIS image analyst Luke Zakrzewski, and others recorded top 10 high levels.
“This year, what we saw was more of our wells increasing from spring to fall readings. This is highly unusual,” he said.
Typically, fall readings are lower because measurements are taken after irrigation season and before there has been time for significant groundwater recharge.
Zakrzewski told the Hub the CPNRD network has 400-plus wells, but some couldn’t be accessed for spring readings because of wet conditions. His report at Thursday’s meeting in Grand Island involved data from the 363 wells read in the spring and fall.
There were 153 with groundwater level declines averaging 1.65 feet and 210 with increases averaging 2.51 feet. There was a districtwide spring-to-fall gain of 0.76 of a foot.
Zakrzewski said it was even more amazing to see 20 network wells reach their highest recorded groundwater levels and another 50 have readings in the top 10 percent of their historic range.
He explained that the number of groundwater level readings ranges from 22 to 360 (nearly 40 years), depending on when network wells were installed and monitoring began. Zakrzewski said most date back to the 1980s and 75 percent have had 50-80 readings.
His chart of spring-to-fall gains and declines throughout the NRD shows most increases were north of the Platte River from around Central City west to Gothenburg.
“Anywhere out of the valley and into the hills, we saw increases,” Zakrzewski said.
When asked why, he said one reason is the river drew from nearby groundwater. Also, there was limited groundwater pumping for irrigation during a wet growing season.
“There definitely are fields out there with no pivot tracts this year,” Zakrzewski said, adding that most Central Platte areas have seen 2019 precipitation at 150 percent-200 percent of normal.
He cautioned that spring-to-fall gains in sub-areas with declining groundwater trends don’t mean the issue is resolved. That includes a sub-area north of Kearney, running east-to-west from north of Gibbon to Eddyville.
Zakrzewski used as an example data from a well approximately four miles north of Kearney that showed a spring-to-fall rise of around 1 foot. The initial fall reading was 130.54 feet.
The measurement range during the years is a high of 115.64 feet and low of 137.62 feet, “so it’s still on the lower end of the ranges we’ve ever had for that well,” Zakrzewski said.
He added that additional readings, including 129.79 feet on Thursday, show the groundwater level still is rising at that site.
When asked if the groundwater conditions could contribute to flooding issues again next spring, Zakrzewski said, “if we’re this far above the 30-year normal now ... I would say yes.”
In other CPNRD business Thursday, the board:
- Was told 58 cease-and-desist orders for failure to submit 2019 crop report forms were sent to tenants and landowners, and all but 19 have complied. General Manager Lyndon Vogt said the board may be asked at its Jan. 23 meeting to approve submitting any unresolved cases to legal counsel.
- Heard a nominations committee recommendation that Deb VanMatre of Gibbon be re-elected in January as board secretary and Keith Ostermeier of Grand Island be elected as treasurer.
- Elected VanMatre as CPNRD delegate and Jay Richeson of Gothenburg as alternate at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts Legislative Conference Jan. 28-29 in Lincoln.
