RAVENNA — A group of Ravenna citizens have formed a group to invest in and revitalize their community’s economy.
The Ravenna Area Investment Group LLC became an official organization in May, according to one of its founding members Ravenna Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gena McPherson.
McPherson, secretary of the Ravenna Area Investment Group, said the group organized after seeing businesses close in Ravenna. Recent business closures include the town’s only medical clinic, Ravenna Medical Clinic, which closed in December, and the community’s only grocery store, Ravenna Super Foods, which shut its doors in January 2019.
“The grocery store closing was definitely a big push because there was that thought in the back of our minds, ‘If we had already had this formed and the money was built up, is it possible that the grocery store never would have closed?” McPherson said.
McPherson said Ravenna Economic Development Corp. board member Linda Zinnell and now treasurer of the group had learned about Central City community members who started an investment group and improved their economy. So Zinnell introduced the idea to Ravenna.
Then, McPherson said, “Luckily we had enough people behind it and we just moved forward with it.”
Each of the current 18 Ravenna Area Invest Group members pays $100 a month dues, which will provide capital for projects. The organization votes to approve projects. The first project likely will be buying and remodeling the empty grocery store building at 301 Grand Ave., which is owned by Town & Country Bank in Ravenna.
Being able to buy groceries locally is important to the community, according to McPherson.
“Our elderly in the community, we have a lot of concerns for them able to get groceries. You know we want to make sure they are being taken care of,” she said. “And then all of us experience tons of situations of, ‘I just need some darn bananas,’ and I’m not going to run all the way to Kearney or Grand Island just for that.”
The organization has built up funds to start the project, McPherson said, but they are looking for additional capital from lenders inside or outside the group. Because prices constantly are changing, McPherson didn’t estimate the exact cost of a remodel project, which would include replacing coolers and the wood floor and painting walls.
Since July, she said, the investment group has looked for an interested grocer to buy the building and start a grocery store on their own. Starting a new grocery store from scratch; however, is cost prohibitive.
“There’s so many components, it’s really hard to ask any individual, especially in a small community where it’s a higher risk environment to open a grocery store,” she said.
The organization has found a local grocer who would be interested in a lease-to-own arrangement on the building. McPherson won’t announce the name of the grocer until plans for the business are finalized.
Downtown businesses, such as a new grocery store, aren’t the only improvement projects the investment group will consider. McPherson said they’re “willing to hear out” any situation.
“If there was some sort of manufacturing facility or something that thought they wanted to come to town, we’re open ears for any opportunity and really just want to be the option that some businesses or people have,” she said. “So they can get something started and feel that they’re not alone.”
