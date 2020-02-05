RAVENNA — Parents of a Ravenna man charged with assault are accused of tampering with the alleged victim in their son’s case.
Brian, 59, and Julie Kuhl, 55, of rural Ravenna are charged in Buffalo County Court with conspiracy to commit witness tampering, a felony, between April 25 and Feb. 3. They are accused of trying to scare the alleged victim in their son Nigel Kuhl’s case by blaming her for the incidents.
Brian and Julie Kuhl both were arrested Tuesday on Buffalo County warrants.
Nigel Kuhl, 31, of Ravenna is accused of assaulting the woman twice in January. He is charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor domestic third-degree assault on Jan. 24. He was arrested Thursday night on a warrant at his parents’ Sherman County house.
Nigel has been convicted of attempted strangulation and domestic third-degree assault, all involving the same woman in the Jan. 24 incident, and a third count of third-degree assault involved a different victim on April 25.
This morning all three Kuhls were in custody at the Buffalo County Jail.
Court records indicate Brian and Julie Kuhl both contacted Nigel’s alleged victim either in person or via text message in an effort to get her to change her story about the incidents and not cooperate with law enforcement.
After Nigel’s April arrest, court records indicate, he made several phone calls to his parents where he repeatedly told them to tell the alleged victim to drop the charges and a no contact order she had on him. The woman later dropped the no contact order.
On Jan. 24 and Jan. 28 the woman allegedly was assaulted by Nigel Kuhl, and he was arrested in the incidents. On Jan. 24, Nigel and the woman got into an argument and he allegedly pushed her to the ground, and records indicate Nigel spat on her.
He then picked up the woman from the ground by both arms and allegedly held her face forward against a multi-fuel garage heater burning her legs. Records indicate the heater burns at 25,000 to 80,000 British thermal units. Btu is the amount of heat required to increase the temperature of a pound of water 1 degree Fahrenheit.
On Jan. 28, Nigel and the woman reportedly were arguing in the garage. Nigel allegedly pushed the woman onto the cement floor, causing her chin to bleed. He allegedly then threw a beer can giving her a loose tooth and sore lip.
Since Nigel’s arrest, records indicate his alleged victim has received continuous text messages from Julie Kuhl saying her son’s arrest was the victim’s fault. Brian Kuhl also allegedly went to the alleged victim’s house to talk to her about Nigel’s charges.
On Jan. 31, a Buffalo County Sheriff investigator called the Kuhls telling them to stop calling and texting the alleged victim, and about what she should tell law enforcement. The Kuhls told the deputy they believe the alleged victim was lying about the incidents, and that the incidents were her fault.
Julie Kuhl is accused of leaving several voicemails for the alleged victim’s probation officer saying the incident was the alleged victim’s fault and they believed she was lying. Julie Kuhl also texted the alleged victim several times.
“... I’m sorry you got hurt but you probably ruined the rest of his life by saying that,” records say.
Prior to Brian and Julie Kuhl’s arrest, deputies received audio recordings of jail phone calls the Kuhls had with their son.
“I had a conversation with (alleged victim), I told her she did this to herself and now he is probably going to go to prison,” Julie Kuhl was recorded saying.
On another phone call Nigel was recorded telling his mother, “You have to find a way to tell her I love her.”
In a phone call with his father, records indicate Brian Kuhl told Nigel, “We are hoping she will get so weak by missing you that she will try and admit that this is all a bunch of (expletive).”
Nigel replied, “Don’t start putting her in the back corner or this could really backfire,” records show.
Brian Kuhl allegedly talked with the alleged victim in person, records indicate, and reported his visit to his son in another recorded jail conversation.
“We talked, it is looking better after visiting with her tonight.”
Nigel Kuhl is being held at the jail on a $50,000 cash bond, while his parents are scheduled for a hearing later today.