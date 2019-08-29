RAVENNA — The Buffalo County Recreation Area near Ravenna appeared to be a sea of green on Monday afternoon.
The trees, the grass and even much of the lake were a lush green. That is because billions of duckweeds, a leaf that is smaller than a pencil eraser, covered two-thirds of the lake.
According to Ravenna Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gena McPherson, the weed has plagued the lake since before the county took ownership of it in 1996.
Buffalo County Facilities Director Steve Gaasch said the problem didn’t happen overnight.
“It takes several years to get to that point. Unfortunately, it’s probably going to take a couple years to get rid of it, too,” he said.
Gaasch said birds carry the weed from lake to lake. It quickly multiplies in the heat and usually fills the lake by midsummer when the days are hot.
It has been difficult to clear the fast-growing weed from the water, according to Gaasch.
“It will actually double itself overnight,” Gaasch said. “So anytime you leave behind (a duckweed), when you try to pull it off mechanically, it just grows right back, really fast.”
Gaasch and Buffalo County Board President Bill McMullen meet monthly with Ravenna leaders to talk about management of the lake. From these meetings, Gaasch has set up a three-step plan to solve the duckweed problem at Ravenna Lake.
Step 1
Gaasch said the county will continue to manually remove the duckweed from the lake with rakes and skimmers. He’s not sure the next time his maintenance crew will remove the weed.
“It’s just one of those things we try to fit in when we don’t have a lot of work back at the courthouse or one of the county buildings in Kearney,” he said.
However, Gaasch said he happily would accept volunteers.
McMullen said the Boy Scouts manually removed the duckweeds from the lake before the solar eclipse in August 2017. Last year, Gaasch said a group of boys from the Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center also manually removed duckweeds.
Step 2
The county will add more oxygen to the lake.
Gaasch said duckweeds feed on carbon dioxide; therefore, oxygen will inhibit duckweed growth. The oxygen is good for the fish too, he said.
The county installed four windmills at the lake within the last two years to add oxygen to the lake. Each windmill cost the county about $3,000, but Gaasch admitted they aren’t working well.
“The problem we’re finding out there is the lake kind of sits down in the bottom of a bowl with the trees and everything around it is higher. It doesn’t catch wind like you expect in Nebraska,” Gaasch said.
“You’d think in the ninth windiest state in the country it’d blow all the time, but not there” McMullen added.
So the county will purchase about a half dozen electric aerators to pump oxygen in the bottom of the lake. Gaasch said it will cost about $5,000 to purchase the electric aerators and he hopes to install them in September.
The county also may purchase a fountain to send oxygen to the surface of the lake.
“Other than decorative, it keeps the water aerated,” McMullen said.
The fountain would cost $2,000-$5,000, Gaasch said.
Using the aerators, Gaasch said, will allow the county to use electricity through the transformers the county purchased for campsites at the recreation area. The county recently paid a $600 surcharge to Dawson Public Power District because it hasn’t used enough electricity.
“We figured we’re probably better off to actually use that electricity, rather than paying the surcharge for no usage,” Gaasch said.
However, he is not sure how much money will be spent on electricity once the aerators are in place.
Step 3
The county will add natural enzymes to the water to break down the muck at the bottom of the lake. Gaasch said the muck creates carbon dioxide that’s in the water.
Gaasch plans to add the enzymes to the water in September.
How does duckweed affect life at the lake?
Though the duckweed is a nuisance, Gaasch said it isn’t harmful to people or wildlife. It may cause the fish population to diminish, however.
“If you get too much of it, it cuts out the sunlight, and it can choke the oxygen in the water to where fish certainly don’t prosper as much,” Gaasch said. “So it’s definitely an advantage to get rid of it.”
Gaasch estimated that the county already has invested about $100,000 at the Buffalo County Recreation Area where they installed picnic tables, fire rings, electrical outlets and running water at campsites.
Ravenna Economic Development Executive Director Dana Dennison believes that the duckweeds haven’t deterred campers from enjoying the new campsite amenities.
“They’ve had quite a great turnout,” she said.
Gaasch said the duckweeds may have reduced the camper numbers.
“I’m sure it probably has a little because we’ve had some comments from people requesting that we do what we can to get rid of it,” he said.
But he said, “The campers that were out there, that I’ve talked to, were thrilled, and the duckweed that was there didn’t bother them at all.”
Gaasch said 134 total people paid to camp at the recreation area since April. The numbers don’t reflect those people who camped and didn’t pay the county.
- April —10
- May — 30
- June — 42
- July — 24
- August — 28
