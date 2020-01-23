RAVENNA — Ravenna is a step closer to bringing a medical provider back to town.
Ravenna Mayor Peg Dethlefs said she and two other selection committee members — Ravenna City Councilman Rich Havranek and economic development board member Linda Zinnel — selected Heartland Health Center of Grand Island to take the place of Ravenna Medical Clinic, which closed Dec. 1.
The city owns the property and the building at 104 W. Seneca St.
Dethlefs said Heartland Health Center was one of four parties interested in serving Ravenna.
Havranek said that he and the committee chose Heartland Health Center because it could meet the needs of everyone in the community.
“After we met with everyone, we decided Heartland Health would be the best because they would provide the needs of both the aging population of Ravenna and because they can take a sliding (payment) scale fee. They can also satisfy the needs of the lesser income people of Ravenna,” he said.
Heartland Health Clinic has started advertising that the clinic will be opening soon. Havranek said the committee made their decision months ago after meeting with Heartland Health Center Chief Executive Officer Tami Smith.
In November, Smith visited with Ravenna officials and community members during a community forum about possibly expanding the Grand Island clinic to Ravenna. Smith said she looked at population numbers and the financial viability of serving the community.
“When I started to pull the numbers and look at the population and the level of Medicaid that aren’t being seen, the level of uninsured up in this area, we could bring some quality health care to help those people,” Smith told the Hub in November.
Because Heartland Health Center is federally qualified, she added, it is reimbursed at a higher rate for Medicare and Medicaid, which is one reason former clinic owner Ryan Lieske of Ravenna closed his business. He told the Hub in October that his clinic had lost $200,000 last year because medical reimbursements had been cut and many of his patients are Medicaid recipients.
Smith said in a Wednesday phone interview that she still is interested in bringing Heartland Health Center to Ravenna but an opening date is not confirmed because she is waiting for licensing.
“It’s a long process,” she said.
In the meantime, the clinic will advertise its services and job openings have been posted on the city of Ravenna website for a lead registered nurse and a medical receptionist at a Ravenna clinic.
“The reason that that’s put in there is just so the community knows that we’re still working on everything,” Smith said.
The city also is preparing for the clinic. Dethlefs said they are renovating the clinic, which includes widening one of the entrances to be handicapped accessible and painting walls. She said a lease agreement with Heartland Health Center has been drafted but not yet signed.
Ravenna officials said they are excited to see a new clinic open in the community.
Ravenna Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gena McPherson said, “Obviously, the community needs a clinic and this will fill that need, and we’re very excited to have that in our community.”
As a mother, she added, “It’s much easier to take my kids there.”