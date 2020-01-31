RAVENNA — A Ravenna man is in jail, accused of assaulting and burning a woman on the same day he was convicted of a separate assault on the same victim.
Nigel Kuhl, 31, is charged on a Buffalo County warrant with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor domestic third-degree assault on Jan. 24. He was arrested Thursday night in Sherman County on the warrant.
Members of the Emergency Service Unit Team served a search warrant Thursday night at Kuhl’s house in the 700 block of Kufus Avenue in Ravenna. Kuhl later was arrested in Sherman County.
Earlier this week a state probation officer reported to law enforcement that one of her clients was physically assaulted Jan. 24 in the garage at Kuhl’s residence. Kuhl and a woman got into an argument and he allegedly pushed her to the ground, and records indicate Kuhl spat on her.
He then picked up the woman from the ground by both arms and allegedly held her face forward against a multi-fuel garage heater burning her legs. Records indicate the heater burns at 25,000 to 80,000 British thermal units. Btu is the amount of heat required to increase the temperature of a pound of water 1 degree Fahrenheit.
Again on Tuesday, Kuhl and the woman were arguing in the garage. Kuhl allegedly pushed the woman onto the cement floor, causing her chin to bleed. He allegedly then threw a beer can giving her a loose tooth and sore lip. The woman reported this third incident to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office but when deputies arrived she refused to speak with them.
On the afternoon of Jan. 24, Buffalo County District Court records show Kuhl pleaded no contest to attempted strangulation and domestic third-degree assault, all involving the same woman in the Jan. 24 and Jan. 28 incidents. A third count of third-degree assault involved a different victim on April 25.
A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.
A hearing for the April 25 incident has been set for February.
Late this morning Kuhl was being held at the Buffalo County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Check back at kearneyhub.com for updates.