RAVENNA — The city of Ravenna soon will lose its only medical provider.
Ravenna Medical Clinic owner Ryan Lieske told the Ravenna City Council Thursday afternoon that he no longer wants to run the clinic, which lost $20,000 last year.
The Ravenna Medical Clinic will close Dec. 1.
Lieske said the closing date would give him time to notify his patients and finalize business.
Lieske told the City Council at Thursday’s special meeting that he has lost more money this year.
“With what we’ve lost, we are continuing every month to go in the hole and borrowing money to make payroll,” he said.
“It was actually a shocker to see where were at after meeting with the accountant through the third quarter, giving those numbers. We’re in a lot worse shape than we were last year,” he later added.
Since Lieske, a physician’s assistant, took ownership of the clinic from First Care Medical Clinic in 2017, he has used the building rent- and utility-free, but these cost savings haven’t been enough, according to Lieske. He said it’s tough to keep the business in the black because Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements are less each year.
He told the Hub on Sept. 9 that private insurance reimburses $110 for a 15-minute office visit. Medicare pays $58 and Medicaid pays $48 for the same amount of time. Lieske said many of the clinic’s patients are on Medicaid.
In an effort to keep the clinic open for the community, Lieske asked the council earlier this year for $12,000 annually for five years. However, Ravenna City Attorney Mark Eurek said it would be illegal for the city to provide the funds to Lieske. Eurek said Lieske could apply for a grant through the city. Ravenna City Clerk Kellie Crowell told the Hub that there is about $387,648 in the LB840 fund, which was made available by a half-cent sales tax. Eurek said at the Sept. 9 council meeting that Ravenna voters approved the tax in 2011.
The grant application was reviewed by the Ravenna Economic Development Corporation Board and was to receive final approval by the Ravenna City Council Thursday afternoon.
Before filling out the application for the five-year grant, Lieske reached an agreement on his lease with the city, which at first was going to charge him rent and utilities. On Sept. 9, the council unanimously approved the lease, which outlines that the city will pay for utilities each month for five years and the tenant will pay $1 a month rent.
Thursday, Lieske said the application had been reviewed by the Ravenna Economic Development Corporation Board, and was accepted with stipulations.
Lieske wouldn’t specify the details because he said he was told by the city attorney that the application is confidential. However, Buffalo County Economic Development Council President Darren Robinson, who was assisting Lieske with the application while Ravenna Economic Development Corporation is without an executive director, said at the special meeting, “They changed that process where they require you to pay utilities to the city, but the city waived that and made that commitment.”
Eurek said during Thursday’s meeting that details of the grant application are confidential and he didn’t know where Robinson received it.
Robinson replied, “It’s not confidential if he (Lieske) tells me up front.”
Regardless, Lieske said he didn’t want the council to review his application. He said even if he were to receive the funding, he still wouldn’t be able to pay himself a full salary or save for retirement. Lieske’s wife, Tricia Lieske, said the public negotiation process had also been hard on their family.
“We had no idea this would turn into this whole political eye, everybody watching everything,” Tricia said with a cracked voice while holding her newborn baby. “It does affect things when you question the integrity of the person and the character.”
After Thursday’s meeting the Lieskes told the Hub that the clinic’s hours of operation and management had been scrutinized.
“I mean even doctors in Kearney that have 600 patients, they can’t see somebody until the following Friday. And there seems to be a lack of understanding among some (community members),” Tricia said.
Council members on Thursday briefly discussed the possibility of the city managing the clinic, but council member Fred Matejka said it would be expensive and he didn’t know if it would be possible.
“Now as the city we need to look at different avenues, if there’s different avenues,” he said.
Denise Bolling, who was one of about 40 residents at Thursday’s meeting, said losing the clinic will hurt the community that lost its grocery store less than a year ago.
“Well, I think it’s too bad for the city that we’ve let it go this far. Now we’re trying to back pedal,” she said. “We should have been creative and had some input and tried to save this before it got (to this).”
Lieske agreed that closing the clinic will hurt Ravenna.
At a recent meeting, he said, “I don’t think you’re going to get a grocery store to come to town. I don’t think the pharmacy’s going to survive. When you lose a grocery store, a clinic and a pharmacy, I don’t know how the community survives because it will eventually hurt the nursing home and assisted living.”
